Somebody Needs to Help Lou Williams Out

You could tell very early on in Tuesday night’s Warriors-Lakers game that Golden State would have a fairly easy time getting their record-breaking 16th straight win to open the season. With just under four minutes left in the first quarter, the Warriors grabbed a rebound and Steph Curry pushed the ball up in transition. As he approached poor, wretched Lou Williams, Curry ever-so-slightly suggested that he might cross over to his right. Williams has been missing ever since.

When I say ever-so-slightly, I mean, I had to slow the clip down, a lot, to make it obvious just how slight this feint was. It’s like a flick of the wrist and Lou Williams is just gone. He may as well have jumped out of the arena and onto your Thanksgiving dinner table because his ass got cooked.

Videos by VICE

The Warriors went on to win 111-77. They have 14 more wins than the Lakers.

[TNT]