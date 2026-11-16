Somebody Stole the Original ‘Nosferatu’ Director’s Skull, and It Still Hasn’t Been Found

On March 11, 1931, F.W. Murnau, who was best known for directing the original 1922 version of Nosferatu, died after getting into a car accident in Los Angeles. His final film, Tabu: A Story of the South Seas was due to be released just one week later. Murnau’s body was subsequently transported to his native Germany, where he was interred at the Stahnsdorf South-Western Cemetery, roughly 12 miles from Berlin.

For nearly 85 years, Murnau was mostly able to rest in peace, though his grave had reportedly been disturbed on more than one occasion. Then, in July 2015, the cemetery’s caretaker made a gruesome discovery that sounds like something straight out of the filmmaker’s own movies. At some point earlier that month, Murnau’s metal coffin was broken into. As if that wasn’t gross enough, by the time anybody realized it, his skull had been removed from his body.

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The Director of ‘Nosferatu’ Had His Skull Stolen From His Grave. It Was Never Found.

Murnau was—and still partially is—entombed between his two brothers, Robert and Bernhard Plumpe, but neither of their graves were tampered with. Though authorities weren’t sure if the graverobber (or graverobbers) targeted Murnau’s remains specifically, it’s a safe bet considering his claim to fame. Incidentally, Murnau’s headstone is adorned with a statue of his head.

Curiously, investigators also found wax residue near the gravesite, leading them to believe that there might be a possible connection to the occult. “We have received this news with disbelief,” said Ernst Szebedits, the managing director of the Friedrich Wilhelm Murnau Foundation. “It doesn’t make sense,” he added. To this day, Murnau’s head has yet to be recovered and police don’t appear to be any closer to solving the mystery.