Someone Asked Masterchef Winner Sashi Cheliah About Prison Sex, Because Why Not?

Before he won MasterChef, Sashi Cheliah was a prison officer in a South Australian women’s prison. During an interview with Studio 10 last night, host Joe Hildebrand decided to ask him about guards and prisoners hooking up. Okay, that sounds pretty random, but the question is in light of recent reports of sexual relationships between prison guards and prisoners. This year alone, there have been four cases where female correctional officers have been caught having sex with prisoners.

“Definitely there have been cases like that,” Sashi reflected. Adding “People can be very manipulative. They can talk you into things that you don’t want to get involved … if you’re not mentally strong you can get stuck into it very easily.” Joe was clearly hooked, pushing for specifics on how these encounters happen. The MasterChef champ avoided getting too graphic but noted encounters weren’t “necessarily in the prison,” but “outside also.”

Sarah Harris and Denise Drysdale appeared visibly uncomfortable with the topic of very problematic sexual power dynamics, and were quick to direct the conversation back to food. Probably for the best.

To see the whole thing for yourself, check out the below video: