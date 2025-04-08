Someone at Nintendo Has to Stop Doug Bowser from Speaking. Apparently, the Switch 2 Isn’t for Broke Bois

Where is Reggie? I want to speak to the adult in the room. Look, console prices are a tough thing to balance. I get it. And the Switch 2 certainly has a challenge ahead of it, but when the president of your company is saying this via CBC:

“We recognize there are some people that may not be able to afford [the Switch 2’s] price point. That’s why we wanted to make the other Switch platforms available, so [people] still have an opportunity to come into our gaming universe, be a part of these characters in these worlds, and see value, if you will, in whatever rung of the platform they come in.”

Videos by VICE

We have to have some conversations. It would be bad enough if this was the first time this was ever said. But we have literal historical evidence that not only is this a wild thing to say, but it will also cause you to fall on your face.

time for some switch 2-related nuance

So, no, those comments Doug Bowser made are not as blatantly egregious as the Xbox 360 one. They are, however, wildly tone-deaf in the face of people not being happy with the game prices anyway and the uncertainty around what the actual price of the Switch 2 will be when accounting for tariffs. This isn’t nearly as funny as when LeBron called us all broke. I don’t want to go back to my Switch. I’m ready for the new hotness, so just price that thing decently and let’s all move on, okay?

But someone has to grab dude and put him back in the castle. Don’t let him out until he watches at least 40 consecutive hours of Reggie content, and then we can reevaluate. Remember when we found out that Reggie had to fight to get Wii Sports as a pack-in? So, this isn’t a one hundred percent Dougie B problem, but hey, you’re the guy in the front, so hold this L. Y’all aren’t off the hook for that Welcome Tour stuff.

Play video I miss the big guy I miss the big guy

On another note, how funny is it that Nintendo has a three-headed Bowser problem? Between Gary Bowser trying to hack the OG Switch and getting caught (he has to pay them $10 million), Doug Bowser trying to make everyone hate Nintendo, and actual Bowser constantly assaulting the Mushroom Kingdom, Nintendo has a name issue. Y’all might want to clean that up, too, while you’re dealing with the pricing thing. Just an observation.