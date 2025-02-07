Someone at This Car Engine Plant Keeps Smearing Poop Everywhere

Stellantis’ Kokomo Engine Plant in Indiana is where the engines that go in a variety of Jeep models—including the Wrangler, Compass, and Grand Cherokee—are made. It’s also home to what might be a disgruntled employee who is passive-aggressively taking out their frustrations by smearing literal shit all over walls, door handles, sinks, and disability assistance bars.

The problem has become so severe that the manager of Stellantis’ Wellbeing, Health & Safety division, R. Tyler Adams, issued a letter to employees confirming the poop-based vandalism while simultaneously expressing dismay that some devolved form of human keeps smearing their shit all over the place like a chimp lashing out at its captors.

Videos by VICE

Someone at This Car Engine Factory Is Smearing Poop All Over the Bathroom

“It is unfortunate for us all to have to deal with an employee(s) that continues to create situations that are both unsanitary and certainly disturbing,” begins the letter issued to employees. The letter was obtained by the Kokomo Press, a comedy podcast based out of Kokomo, Indiana, which must have listeners who work in the plant who found the letter too funny to keep to themselves.

“So, it begs the question for us to ask ‘WHY?’ What is it accomplishing to perform such careless and disgusting act?” continues the letter as its writer is clearly at wit’s end. In response, the company’s janitorial staff has been directed to not clean up any more poop if another bathroom is struck by this poop bandit.

That bathroom will be locked and taken out of service until further notice. Adams emphasized that this decision was made for safety reasons while an investigation into the matter is underway.

In a follow-up statement, Stellantis said that the investigation into the heinous poop acts is ongoing and that the person or persons responsible for these “intentional acts will be held accountable.”