Someone Attempted to Blackmail Jaromir Jagr with Post-Coital Selfie, Jagr Doesn’t Give a Shit

The post-sex selfie with a famous athlete is one of the greater developments in our short time on this planet and this whole story is just further proof. Here we have an 18-year-old model named Catherine posing with a peace sign and duck lips while legendary hockey man Jaromir Jagr sleeps what appears to be a deep and very relaxing sleep. Catherine also may or may not be dating a Czech Junior hockey player who idolized Jagr growing up. Awkward.

Somehow the selfie was passed around on Czech social media and one enterprising mind saw it and tried to extort Jagr with it. Which might have been a great way to make a quick buck, but Jagr pretty much nipped that in the bud. His response was “I don’t care.” And that is the best way to handle this situation. Partly because Jagr is a boss, but mostly because the picture is already out there, genius. That’s how you found it.

But this sordid story has a happy ending and it involves a Jagr Selfie meme. Look at this good-ass dog:

Or this lazy-ass baby:

Or this poster of Jaromir Jagr:

Or maybe you like this shocked and appalled stuffed animal:

But not this one. This one makes me uncomfortable:

Anyway, hockey is back soon. So that’s good. And Jagr is on the Florida Panthers, which is still the weirdest part of all of this.

