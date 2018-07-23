Man Arrested for Alleged Assault near Parliament Hill

Update: Police now say the knife was not on the suspect, but found near him. DND initially said the incident involved a man with a knife. The story and headline has been updated.

A man was arrested for assault during the changing of the guard on Parliament Hill in Ottawa Monday morning.

Videos by VICE

Parliamentary Protective Services arrested the individual and Ottawa Police is now investigating. No injuries were reported.

Jesse Mooney, 24, has been charged with assault and breach of probation.



In October 2014, a lone shooter ambushed Cpl. Nathan Cirillo, killing him and then storming the House of Commons before being shot and killed by Parliamentary security.

“Due to the quick reaction of our soldiers, RCMP and Parliamentary Protective Services, the potential threat was identified and neutralised. No one was injured during this incident,” said Department of National Defence spokesperson Dan Lebouthilier told VICE.