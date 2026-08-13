Someone Check on Paramore Fans: Hayley Williams Just Released an EP With New Side Project

Hayley Williams released new music with a project that’s not Paramore, so we should probably check if Paramore fans are doing OK. Meanwhile, Power Snatch’s EP 2 dropped on August 12, 2026, six months after EP 1 appeared on Bandcamp. Williams formed Power Snatch with producer Daniel James, possibly around 2025.

The four-track EP features addictive lo-fi, bedroom pop, electro-indie beats and hooks, layered under Williams’ hazy vocals. In a way, it’s reminiscent of her solo debut Petals for Armor. Williams seems to experiment with softening and blurring her vocals outside of her work with Paramore. There, she’s notably sharp, crisp, and almost brash.

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After years of that Paramore style, it’s nice to hear Williams branching out and exploring all her musical interests. But of course, Paramore fans need to go through the regular ritual of speculating whether or not the band has broken up for good.

Over on the Paramore subreddit, fans posted a discussion of Power Snatch’s new EP. With the release of a second set of songs, fans are now wondering if this is Hayley Williams’ new band. Does Power Snatch herald Paramore’s demise? Why didn’t Zac Farro’s solo project inspire the same panic? Could it be that Williams, as a musician, is simply doing whatever she wants to do and it’s really not that deep?

Hayley Williams and Daniel James’ Second Ep for Power Snatch Earns High Praise From Fans

An initial discussion began in February when EP 1 dropped. The post asked point-blank, “so what’s the deal with Power Snatch???” and the responses were surprisingly not as doom-and-gloom as expected. Not like they were when Williams dropped her latest solo album, and Paramore wiped their social media presence for a bit.

Commenters brought up other bands who had side projects while still in their primary group. These included Davey Havok and Jade Puget of AFI, Dan Campbell of The Wonder Years, Stephen Christian of Anberlin, and Chester Bennington and Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park.

“It seems like this new collaboration goes back to at least July 2025, so it’s probably something they’ve been working on/planning/talking about for a while now,” one person commented. “It’s very possible to have more than one project going at a time.”

Meanwhile, on Bandcamp, supporters are showering Power Snatch’s second EP with praise. “Incredible. Astounding. Infatuating,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Forever in awe of the pure talent. Thank you for bringing real music back. Thank you for writing about what everyone is thinking. And for giving us all a safe place to feel our emotions in their fullest form.”

It looks like Paramore fans are going to be OK after all, and Hayley Williams is hitting it out of the park once again with this latest creative project. Still, you gotta love it when the top comment on the Power Snatch discussion is an edited image of Lenny from The Simpsons updating a sign reading “0 Days Without Speculation On Paramore’s Demise”.

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