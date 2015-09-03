Someone Created an Amazing Mash-Up of Every Nightclub Scene in Movie History

While recent evidence might indicate films set in nightclubs won’t always top the box office, there have been many instances over the years which have fared much better — movies where the nightclubs depicted have gone on to become iconic settings. We’d always been pretty convinced that most cinematic attempts to put nightclubs on screen were dismal failures, that’s until we stumbled across Hell’s Club.

Imagine if you will, some sort of super-hellish-sexy-terrifying nightclub where every single iconic cinematic nightclub scene is unfolding at the same time. That’s right, Scarface, Terminator, Star Wars, Saturday Night Fever, Blade, The Mask, American Hustle, True Romance, Boogie Nights, all unfolding in some nightmarish drunk meta-narrative that is eating itself. Truth be told, it should suck, but somehow it doesn’t. Somehow it is amazing.

That being said, we don’t envy the poor fucker cleaning the toilets the next morning.