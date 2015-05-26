Someone Has Mixed 90s Eurotrash Music with Boiler Room Videos (and Boiler Room Is Mad about It)

In the few short years of its existence, the phenomenon that is Boiler Room has been looked at and talked about from every angle. Some have talked about how it’s a reminder of an early MTV. Others enjoy chatting about the notoriously entertaining dancers who behind the DJ booth. Most of us just enjoy the actual DJ sets (which are generally pretty damn good).

Given how tethered Boiler Room is to musical credibility, the meanest and simultaneously funniest thing you can do with Boiler Room videos is to attach them to 90s Eurotrash music. Such is the case on the new YouTube channel 90s Boiler Room. Snippets from Boiler Room videos are underlaid with 90s anthems and the combination of mediocre music with earnest techno dancers makes for some of the best 30 second clips anywhere on the internet. These are some of the best moves made to Eurotrash tunes by far.



Videos by VICE

UPDATE: The videos have now been taken off of YouTube after a copyright claim by Boiler Room. The internet weeps.

The videos titles were cheekily deceptive, with headlines like “AMAZING unreleased track at Boiler Room Tulum!” In one clip called “David August improvises a mind blowing live song WOW” we see August and his fans dancing hard to David Hasselhoff’s “Freedom.” Solomun, Richie Hawtin and Sven Väth also get in on the act.

We would punch this guy in the stomach for musical blasphemy were the videos were not so fucking funny.



This article first appeared on THUMP DE, based on a discovery by Noisey Alps.