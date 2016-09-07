Hotline Bling Ring: Someone Jacked $3 Million Worth of Jewellery From Drake’s Tour Van

Image: Wikipedia

Police in Phoenix, Arizona are reporting that $3 million worth of jewellry was stolen from a tour bus belonging to Drake and DJ Future the Prince.

Drake and Future were performing at Phoenix’s Talking Stick Resort Arena on Tuesday night, when a thief or thieves entered the bus shared by the two rappers and took a briefcase that contained millions of dollars in jewellery.

According to TMZ, the jewellery belonged to Future the Prince, but footage shows a rather unhappy Drake shouting at members of his entourage after being told news of the theft.

Drake has been co-headlining his “Summer Sixteen” tour with fellow rapper Future. Future the Prince is Drake’s official DJ.



