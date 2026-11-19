People crafting fantastic worlds in Minecraft is far from unusual – it’s right there in the name, after all. The game lets players build and explore while fending off attacks from strays, creepers, and a wide variety of other enemies that pop up in whatever biome they happen to be in. But one student in Switzerland has taken Minecraft to a whole new level.

Beda Good, a student at EHT Zurich, has recreated Switzerland as a vibrant, walkable world in Minecraft, as part of his “Blocks” project. While the scale of this project sounds almost Sisyphean, Good relied on geodata to make it possible, saving him the need to lay down block after block…after block. Each Minecraft block represents one meter of countryside.

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Good created this massive project thanks to the availability of geodata in Switzerland. He utilized information available from the Federal Office of Topography, also known as Swisstopo, to build the type of landscape models typically used for 3D models. He then used these models as his base for the Swiss countryside in Minecraft, using multiple resources to build different parts of the map.

The land itself is even made up of different data sets – lakebeds were built with “swissBATHY3D”, while bodies of water themselves were crafted from “swissTLM3D”. Individual trees were also based on “swissTLM3D”, but for tree height and the forests they create, the model in question is “swissSURFACE3D”. Buildings, fittingly enough, were made using “swissBUILDINGS3D”.

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A Student Recreated All of Switzerland in ‘Minecraft’ at a Stunning 1:1 Scale

While the Minecraft map isn’t a perfect replica of the Swiss countryside, it features familiar landmarks that might otherwise just be accessible through online photographs, rather than a 3D world players can dive into. Good says buildings are simplified, and some features like roads or lakes might be missing.

But the map features the famous Matterhorn, along with the Dufourspitze, Switzerland’s highest peak. In the game, the Dufourspitze sits at 4,634 blocks high, which comes in a 1:1 scale to the real-life mountain, rising 4,634 meters – or 15,203 feet – into the sky.

Minecraft users all over the world are probably wondering how they can explore Switzerland in the game. The answer is, “With conditions.” Good recommends having 16 GB of free memory, and the map won’t load properly on a current version of Minecraft, although it runs fine on a 2017 version of the game.

But Good isn’t done yet. The map is currently labeled as “Early Access”, and he hopes to make updates, including improving the look of water and rock faces. And although it looks like he doesn’t plan on recreating the entire globe, he does say he would take on other countries – as long as their geodata can handle the project, that is.