Someone Made ‘Super Mario Maker 2’ Inside of ‘Little Big Planet 3’

Super Mario Maker 2 is a wonderful game where players create their own mario levels. But not everyone has a Nintendo Switch. Gamers with PlayStation 3s and 4s have to make due with LittleBigPlanet 3, a similar game where players use basic tools to create a variety of games and gametypes. The suite of tools in LittleBigPlanet 3 is complicated enough, however, that a user named ClapTrap9 has recreated Super Mario Maker 2 inside of LittleBigPlanet 3.

The LittleBigPlanet 3 version of Super Mario Maker 2 isn’t perfect and it isn’t feature complete. The physics are a little weird—Mario jumps higher and floats longer than he should—and some of the assets flicker. But the video’s creator GameXplain, who discovered the re-creation of Nintendo’s latest release, is playing on a PlayStation 3. It’s possible the higher powered PlayStation 4 can handle the complicated assets of Super Mario Maker 2 a little better.

According to GameXplain, ClapTrap 9 is only 14 years old, and previously grabbed attention when he built the original Super Mario Maker into LittleBigPlanet 3.