Someone Made the ‘Mad Max’ Cars with Vegetables

George Miller’s desert dystopia gets a healthy dose of Vitamin K in this series of cucumbers and eggplants cleverly cut into the shapes of Mad Max: Fury Road mega cars. Twitter user @Sativa_High made the pieces as an Obon, or Buddhist practice of honoring one’s ancestors, according to their profile. While they may not be as big as Redditor GallowBoob‘s monstrous Lego creations, or dynamic as Pablo Fernández Eyre‘s rotoscoped tribute, @Sativa_High’s endearing, edible treatment of the War Boy’s cars, the War Rig, and even a tiny, screaming Mad Max himself give us a fresh perspective on the gritty action flick.

I made “mad max vehicles” of cucumber and eggplant. pic.twitter.com/vwhnvsLoL3 — ボサノバ和尚 (@sativa_high) August 12, 2015

See more of @Sativa_High's posts on Twitter.

