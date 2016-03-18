Someone Mailed Trump’s Son a Threat and an Envelope Full of White Powder

Read: Someone Mailed Mysterious White Powder to a Muslim Advocacy Group

Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump received a strange envelope in the mail full of white powder and a threatening letter on Thursday, CBS News reports.

Eric’s wife, Lara Yunaska, opened the envelope, sent with a Massachusetts postage, after it was delivered to their Manhattan apartment at Trump Parc [sic] East near Central Park. The letter supposedly threatened the candidate’s children and warned that he should drop out of the race. An investigation is underway to figure out what the white powder in the envelope was and where it came from.

This is the latest troubling incident in a presidential campaign season flecked with threats and violence. Last Saturday, a man rushed the stage at a Trump event in Ohio, and other Trump rallies have resulted in clashes between Trump supporters, protesters, and the police.

Also on Thursday, the hacktivist group Anonymous released what it claimed was Donald Trump’s personal information, including a Social Security number and contact details, though some of that was already widely available online or wrong. The Secret Service is looking into that “operation,” and it’s not clear if the two events were related.