Someone Threw a Beer at Shannon Noll And He Went Nuclear

At a weekend gig in the regional New South Wales town of Nyngan, Shannon Noll freaked out after after someone threw a beer can at him. And look—it was a dick move, but the response was… a lot. The musician began by daring the can-thrower to come up on stage, continuing: “Come on then, that fuckhead in the tie. You’re a fuckinging maggot. Have some fuckinging balls to come up here … cheapshot prick.”

The tie seemed to really hit a class nerve, with him continuing: “Shame that motherfuckerer right there. Fucking private school stupid fuckhead motherfucker. Have some balls and get up here and I’ll punch your fucking teeth down your throat … then I’ll fuck your missus and your mum.”

Incredibly, the promise to fuck the dude’s wife and mother weren’t the low point. The What About Me singer escalated things by calling the crowd to get involved, promising “I’ll give someone $100 bucks to punch that fuck for me.”

He did try to bring the mood back up by concluding, “Enough with the haters, fuck the haters. There’s too many good looking girls here.”

Now, it’s 2018 so the incident was filmed and quickly shared online, leading to Noll apologising for the attack on Facebook. In the post from last night he explained that he was especially rattled because last year a firecracker was thrown on stage, hurting a member of his band.

Fan reactions have been mixed. Some commenters were clearly deeply put off by the outburst. But the majority appear to stand in support of Noll, stressing that the dude in the tie was out of line. One even argued that his attack was the “true Aussie way to respond”.