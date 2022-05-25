Someone’s Waging War Against Badly Parked Scooters in Denver

Someone is pissed off enough about dockless electric scooters left on Denver’s sidewalks that they’re scribbling out the QR codes on the devices, theoretically rendering them unusable.

One person posted an example of the defaced scooters on Reddit:

In the photo, the QR code, which riders use to access the scooters through apps, is blacked out with a marker, and a sticker is on the handlebars. The sticker says:

“Per city code: All vehicles must be parked in a manner that does not impede pedestrian clear paths or access in the right of way (sidewalk area or street) or block the boarding or departure of transit users.

This scooter/bike was incorrectly parked, resulting in the QR code being obscured. Contact Lyft or Lime if you wish to use this vehicle. We are sorry for your inconvenience but unfortunately, some people suck and do[sic] are not considerate of how other people use the sidewalk.”

The person doing the vigilante vandalism is, in theory, trying to prevent the scooters from being used again. Lyft’s website says that scooters can be rented through the QR code, reserved in the app, or entering the scooter’s ID number. Lime’s website says you have to scan the QR code to rent it.

Lyft told Denver’s ABC7 news outlet that the issue is “affecting all shared scooter operators” in Denver, and that the company is actively working to address it. Lime said in a statement to ABC7: “Vandalizing property is a crime and only harms those who rely on these vehicles everyday as an affordable, convenient way to get around. Lime takes vandalism seriously and will pursue appropriate legal action against those that damage or vandalize our property.”

“I understand the point that scooters are littered everywhere and people should put them in better spots,” the original poster said on Reddit. “However, I don’t think painting the QR Code black and slapping a very Karen-y sticker on them is the answer. This scooter is now stuck in that spot, on the sidewalk, which this person is clearly very triggered by.”

Denver’s Dockless Mobility Pilot Permit Program launched in July 2018, after scooter companies started arriving in the city, to try to come up with safer ways to handle the influx of e-scooters flooding the sidewalks. Last year, the City of Denver granted operating licenses to Lyft and Lime, and the companies agreed to add dedicated parking stations for their scooters.

The city requires riders to park scooters “like you would a personal bike or car, and avoid parking in the middle of sidewalks, curb ramps, transit stops/stations, trails, streets, or anywhere else that impedes pedestrian access,” and encourages people who come across improperly parked scooters to report them by calling 311.

Electric scooters and bikes by companies like Lyft, Lime, and Bird have been the subject of public vitriol and confusion for years: they battle with cyclists for already limited bike lanes, and pedestrians on sidewalks. In 2018, people in San Francisco were literally smearing e-scooters with poop in protest against the startup’s devices scattering the streets.