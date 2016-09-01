Sometimes Life Is Overwhelming But Grouplove’s “Enlighten Me” Will Help

Christian Zucconi to explain more.

Blur said it first: Modern Life Is Rubbish. Of course they made many, much more nuanced and poignant things about humanity, love, loss, and just existing, but sometimes shit can get whittled down to just: Life can be overwhelming. In part this is what Grouplove’s new song “Enlighten Me” is about. But we’ll allow singer

“This song came together all at once. Sometimes putting down the guitar and using another tool opens up a flood gate of emotions. I was playing drums with my fingers on a keyboard. Hannah said she came in at one point and I was so lost in the finger drums it was like I was playing real drums at a crazy show. Lyrically this song is about not being able to digest anything in my life in the moment—maybe ever—’I don’t feel my life is real’ says it all. I want to be awake more so I’m workin on it. I want to be enlightened. Don’t we all.”

Lifted from there nearly released third album Big Mess, “Enlighten Me,” is the band’s favorite song on the record and it’s utterly joyful in its confusion about the Big Stuff. Because that’s Grouplove’s vibe: Posi to the MAX!

The quintet have been through a lot since they released their debut album back in 2011. The motley crew first met back in 2010 at an arts colony in Crete and although there have been some personel changes (bassist Sean Gadd left amicably and was replaced by Daniel Gleason), at the band’s familial core stands Christian and Hannah Hooper, two people in love, creative partners, and now parents too. Massive congrats. Press play and say yay!

Group Love World Tour Dates

9/21 – Amsterdam Paradiso – Netherlands

9/22 – Hamburg Reeperbahn Fest – Germany

9/23 – Cologne Luxor – Germany

9/24 – Paris Les Etoiles – France

9/26 – Manchester Academy 3 – United Kingdom

9/27 – London Electric Ballroom – United Kingdom



NORTH AMERICA

10/5 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl*+

10/6 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater*+

10/7 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium*+

10/10 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom*+

10/13 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre*+

10/14 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile Café*

10/17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex – Grand Room*+

10/18 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre*+

10/21 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre+

10/22 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue*+

10/23 – Madison, WI – Orpheum Theater*+

10/25 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre*+

10/27 – Columbus, OH – Express Live!*

10/29 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre*+

10/30 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall*

10/31 – Montréal, QC – Corona Theatre*

11/1 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore*+

11/3 – Boston, MA – House of Blues*+

11/5 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom+

11/9 – Washington, DC – Echostage*+

11/10 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva*+

11/12 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom*+

11/13 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues*+

11/15 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues*+

11/16 – Houston, TX – House of Blues*+

11/18 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater*+

*with MUNA

+with Dilly Dally

Big Mess is out on September 9 via Canvasback Music/Atlantic Records.