Son of R&B Royalty Cast to Play Biggie Smalls in Upcoming Snoop Dogg Biopic

The forthcoming Snoop Dogg biopic has found its Biggie Smalls. SwayvoTwain, the son of late legendary R&B artists Angie Stone and D’Angelo, will portray Christopher Wallace, aka the Notorious B.I.G.

Born Michael D’Angelo Archer II, SwayvoTwain is a 29-year-old recording artist, songwriter, and performer. To date, he has one album under his belt—The Articles of SwayvoTwain, Vol. 1 (2018)— as well as several singles.

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He’s previously been seen in projects like Family Legacy and Love & Neo-Soul: Honoring the Legacy of D’Angelo. However, his Snoop Dogg biopic role will mark his first major film appearance, per Variety.

Snoop Dogg is producing the biopic through his Death Row Pictures imprint

Dubbed Snoop, the man himself—Snoop Dogg—will be producing the film through Death Row Pictures. Actor Jonathan Daviss (Outer Banks), known professionally as JD, will portray the legendary West Coast rapper.

According to Deadline, “The film is a look at how Calvin Broadus Jr. entered into the West Coast hip hop fray. Taking the moniker Snoop Doggy Dogg (he’d later drop the middle name), Snoop brought his laid-back, drawling delivery and sharp lyrics to Death Row Records, where he worked with Dr Dre on his smash debut album Doggystyle.”

The description adds: “He broadened into other platforms to the point he might well be seen rubbing elbows with Martha Stewart or getting in the pool with Michael Phelps during the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he became one of the high points of that Olympiad on NBC and Peacock.”

Snoop is being helmed by director Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow, Dolemite Is My Name). He replaced Allen Hughes (Menace II Society), who was previously attached as director. Brewer also worked on the script, which was initially written by Joe Robert Cole (Black Panther).

The Snoop Dogg biopic has a stacked cast

In addition to Daviss as Snoop, the film features Myles Bullock as Dr. Dre. Actor Camron Jones plays Tupac, and Tre Hale plays Suge Knight.

Additional cast members include Lauren London as Beverly Tate, Snoop’s late mother. Laya DeLeon Hayes plays Snoop’s wife, Shante Broadus.

The supporting cast is rounded out by Algee Smith playing Warren G., Corey Champagne playing Nate Dogg, Olly Sholotan playing Kurupt, Jonica Booth playing The Lady of Rage, Bentley Green playing RBX, and G Perico playing Big Reecie Cup.

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