9-Year-Old Boy Runs Over Dad Who Was Teaching Him How to Drive

A 36-year-old father in Toledo, Ohio, named Clejuan Williams was hospitalized after he was run over by his 9-year-old son as he was teaching the boy how to drive. This happened on Sunday afternoon while Williams was allegedly drunk, according to police.

He told his son to tap the brake pedal. The boy was confused as to which pedal he was talking about because he is 9 years old and is presumably still trying to nail down the complex mechanics of how to pee in a toilet. A lot of kids seem to be stealing cars lately.

Videos by VICE

Unsure of which pedal his father was talking about, the boy slammed the accelerator. The car, which was in the driveway, was in reverse at the time. The car charged backward into the street, dragging Williams along with it. He got caught beneath the wheels and was run over just before the car smashed into a telephone pole across the street.

The whole incident was captured on surveillance footage. The video shows Williams caught on the driver’s side door as the car started to accelerate backward into the street. He got knocked over and trapped beneath it.

Both of the kids were fine and walked away with no injuries—because, oh yeah, not only was there a child driving the car but there was another child in the backseat. The two kids rushed to his aid to make sure he was OK. While Williams’ condition remains unclear, he was quickly transported to a hospital.

The cops charged Williams with the wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle and child endangerment. A Toledo police officer named Prince Flores working the case said, “As a parent, your job is to make sure that your kids are safe and to make sound decisions. You want to make sure you’re putting them in the best possible decision to be OK.” The best position he’s referring to is, presumably, not beneath the car being driven by the 9-year-old son you’ve decided to (allegedly) drunkenly teach how to drive.