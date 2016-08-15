Sonder is Sweden’s New, Sad Electro Love Affair

All photos provided by the artists

Sonder is the name of Sweden’s new electro darling with four members who very Swedishly prefer to remain partly anonymous. The front figures, Lisa and Roméo (who only want me to write their first names), first met at the music school Rytmus in Sweden when they were teenagers. After graduation, Lisa went on to record a solo jazz album and Roméo continued as a session musician playing mostly folk and pop. Eventually they both tired of their respective genres and decided to create something different together, with fellow musicians Hannes and Arvid.

The result is this first single “Get Sold”, which we thought we’d hastily snatch up and lob in the direction of your presumably melancholy-hungry Monday mind. An electro tune laced with suggestiveness, it kicks off with sentimental and secretive vibes, lined with suppressed hope. Over the course of just a few seconds, Lisa’s voice goes from wistful to challenging. As the song proceeds, the melancholic tone gets firmer and the mood lighter. Suddenly, we find ourselves digging instead of mourning.

Sonder is basically where Swedish electro music has always been headed: a musical version of Ingrid Bergman’s hidden face and acres of naked trees in the wind. Somber with integrity and a simplistic style.

Sonder’s second single ‘Dunno’ will be released in September.