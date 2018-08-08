Songs for Cancers Who Love Being Powerful, Hot, and Tragic

We kick off summer with the Sun in Cancer, an empathetic, sensitive, and private sign. According to Broadly staff astrologer Annabel Gat, Cancers are totally lovable, completely moody, and just a little bit psychic. Those born between June 21 and July 22 are ruled by the Moon, which means there’s a loony or silly aspect to them—though these qualities are less known than Cancer’s tendency to be a crybaby.

The truth is that despite having the tough exterior of the crab, Cancers are quite sensitive and borderline weepy. They tend to love and idealize the past, so anything with a nostalgic hook really appeals to them. Gat says that Cancer musicians are likely to cry in the middle of a performance or bring their family on stage, and that artists born under this sign are likely very spiritual.

She adds that water sign Cancers typically write songs that could be described as “psychedelic beach music.” This is evident in the playlist of Cancer artists I’ve compiled; I would describe all of these musicians as equal parts bad and sad—which is a good thing! We stan powerful, tragic queens!

Press play and allow yourself to be transported to a beach villa, where you’re languishing in your sadness and wrapped in a luxurious bath robe.

1. Solange: “Bad Girls – Verdine Version”

2. Ariana Grande: “Dangerous Woman”

3. Lana Del Rey: “Summertime Sadness”

Lana is embroiled in a bit of Gemini/Cancer controversy, having been born on what some would consider a cusp. Though she’s technically a Gemini (because Gat says there’s no such thing as cusps and Lana was born a few hours before the Sun was in Cancer), she’s on this playlist because she’s the first person everyone thinks of when you say “sad beach queen.”

4. Selena Gomez: “The Heart Wants What It Wants”

5. Hole: “Malibu”

6. Blondie: “Heart of Glass”

7. Cat Stevens: “Wild World”

8. Santana: “Black Magic Woman”

9. The White Stripes: “Ball and Biscuit”

10. Beck: “Jack-Ass”

11. Solange: “Cranes In the Sky”

12. Missy Elliott: “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)”

13. M.I.A.: “Bad Girls”

14. Lil’ Kim: “Queen Bitch”



15. Jaden Smith: “Batman”

16. 50 Cent: “21 Questions”

17. Wu-Tang Clan: “Protect Ya Neck”

18. Fantasia: “When I See U”

19. Jessica Simpson: “I Think I’m In Love with You”

20. The Beatles: “Octopus’s Garden”