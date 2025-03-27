5 Songs That Prove the ’90s Were the Golden Era of Rap

Rap music was born in the parks and homes in the Bronx, New York City, in the late ’70s. The genre got its sea legs in the ’80s and rounded into beautiful form the decade after that. Since then, the culture has taken over the world as the most dominant form of art. Hip-hop beats, street fashion—they can be heard and seen in all corners of the globe.

But let’s take it back to the ’90s when the world was gifted with the Platonic Ideal of the genre. Indeed, when hip-hop fans say the ’90s were the golden era of rap music, it’s songs like the five below that they’re talking about. Of course, we couldn’t fit every track representative of the decade here, but take a listen and you’ll understand what we mean.

Videos by VICE

“Passin’ Me By” by The Pharcyde from Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde (1992)

Released on the debut album by the Los Angeles-born rap collective known as The Pharcyde, this song is emblematic of the essence of rap music. Clever, quirky, truth-telling, and catchy.

While the group never became a Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper, they remain one of the favorites from the ’90s amongst those who know what’s good. If you encounter someone with a Pharcyde album in their car or on their stereo, make friends. Opening with organ and bouncy bass lines, this song is an all-timer.

Play video

“It Was A Good Day” by Ice Cube from The Predator (1993)

Speaking of Los Angeles, L.A. native Ice Cube is as much a part of the city’s rap story as anyone. He came up in the group N.W.A. with the likes of Dr. Dre and Eazy-E, and then later went solo as Dre and others like Snoop Dogg were repping the city. But this song from Cube veers away from the so-called “gangsta rap” that made a name for itself in the early part of the decade. On this song, Cube talks about the pleasant things in life: playing sports, eating a good breakfast, romantic encounters, and, of course, not having to use his A.K.

Play video

“N.Y. State of Mind” by Nas from Illmatic (1994)

There might not be a better pure lyricist in the history of hip-hop than the New York City-born Nas. While he had hits, including this tune from his debut LP, Illmatic, which today is still considered perhaps the best rap album ever, Nas was a rappers’ rapper. Slick and stealth as a shadow but as clever as a surgeon, Nas could do it all. And on this song with iconic producer DJ Premier, he shines like only he can. His voice is like smoke, chilling and euphoric.

Play video

“Ready or Not” by the Fugees from The Score (1996)

When people make lists of the best rappers ever, it’s always strange when they don’t include the Fugees’ Lauryn Hill. Sure, she’s been a bit reclusive recently, but the vocalist could do it all. She was sharp-witted, acerbic, and beautiful. She could sing like an all-timer and spit like a Hall of Famer. She could do it all, and all the while she was inspiring the next generation. What else would you expect from someone who plays their enemies like a game of chess?

Play video

“Triumph” by Wu-Tang Clan from Wu-Tang Forever (1997)

Wu-Tang Clan gave so much to hip-hop. Not only are they an iconic group, but the group is also the place where so many got their start, including Method Man, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, and Ghostface. But on this song from 1997, it’s the whole collection of artists who shine. Who of a certain age can forget this video coming on MTV in the late ’90s, the barrage of verses one after another, and the feeling that, as the song played, you were in the center of cool.