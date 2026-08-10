Sonic Fortnite and Persona 5 Collabs Revealed for Chapter 7 Season 4

Epic Games has confirmed that Sonic, Persona 5, Minecraft and other major gaming crossovers are coming to Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4. The new Fortnite Override trailer confirms previous leaks that the upcoming season will feature a Gaming Legends theme when it launches on August 20.

Fortnite Sonic Collab Revealed in Chapter 7 Season 4 OVerride trailer

Screenshot: Epic Games

Back in July, dataminers leaked that Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 would be themed around Gaming Legends. At the time, we weren’t sure if this was just speculation. However, Epic Games has now confirmed those previous rumors were true with a new trailer revealing a Sonic Fortnite collab coming on August 20.

Videos by VICE

In the trailer, Peely can be seen running at super speeds while wearing Sonic’s shoes. More importantly, it also reveals a Green Hill Zone POI that will seemingly be included on the Fortnite Override map.

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While it has not been confirmed, it is also believed that Chapter 7 Season 4 will feature a Sonic Mythic item that allows players to sprint across the map like the Blue Blur. Based on this short clip, it looks like Fortnite Override will feature some gameplay mechanics from the Sonic games.

Persona Fortnite override Collab Confirmed for Chapter 7 Season 4

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has also confirmed that a Persona Fortnite collab will be part of Chapter 7 Season 4. Before the trailer’s release, players discovered an ARG containing several hidden transmissions teasing the gaming crossovers coming in the Override season.

One of the hidden transmissions is titled “TakeYourHeart,” a direct reference to the Phantom Thieves’ calling card and slogan in Persona 5. Previous leaks claimed that Chapter 7 Season 4 would feature a Persona 5 Joker skin as part of the Fortnite Override Battle Pass, which now has a lot more credibility behind it.

At the time of writing, the Persona Fortnite trailer has not been unlocked yet. But it should appear online within the next hour or two. We’ll update this article to add it as soon as it’s available. Additional gaming crossovers were also revealed in the trailer such as Tetris, suggesting that Sonic and Persona 5 are only part of Fortnite Override’s larger Gaming Legends theme.

All Fortnite Override Collabs teased so far

Screenshot: Epic Games

At the time of writing, only Persona and Sonic Fortnite collabs have been confirmed for Chapter 7 Season 4. However, players were able to discover four total “lobby hacks” as apart of Fortnite Override’s ARG game. Here are the collabs that have been teased so far:

“GottaGoFast” – Sonic

– Sonic “TakeYourHeart” – Persona

– Persona “SurviveTheNight” – Minecraft

– Minecraft “PerfectOrder” – Geno/Tetris

Fortnite Minecraft Crossover Also Reportedly Teased

Screenshot: Epic Games, X @Minecraft

The final code players discovered before Epic disabled the Override ARG game was “SurviveTheNight.” Initially, players believed this was a reference to Five Night’s At Freddy’s. However, it apperas to be a refernece to Minecraft.

Eagle-eyed players noticed that the official Minecraft social media account has “Survive the Night” in its official bio line. So it appears that Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 will likely have a Minecraft collab as well. However, everything is speculation until we get an official trailer. So far there has only been a Fortnite Sonic clip that has surfaced from the ARG.