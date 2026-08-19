Sonic Fortnite Skins Revealed – All Bundles and Release Date

The Sonic Fortnite collab will arrive alongside the launch of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 on August 20. According to dataminers, players will be able to get Sonic, Dr. Eggman, Shadow the Hedgehog, and Knuckles outfits. Here is every Sonic Fortnite skin coming in Fortnite Override, along with all the leaked bundles and how to get each cosmetic.

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Sonic Fortnite collab release date is Thursday, August 20, 2026, alongside the launch of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4. Players can automatically unlock the Sonic skin by purchasing the Fortnite Override Battle Pass for $8.99.

Videos by VICE

However, Sonic isn’t the only character coming to the battle royale. According to dataminer ShiinaBR, we will also be getting two Sonic Fortnite bundles on the same day featuring Dr. Eggman, Shadow the Hedgehog, and Knuckles skins.

For your convenience, here is every Sonic Fortnite skin and cosmetic and where you can get them:

Sonic Cosmetic How to Get It Sonic Skin Fortnite Override Battle Pass ($8.99) Tails Sidekick Fortnite Override Battle Pass ($8.99) Dr. Eggman Skin Fortnite Item Shop Bundle (TBA) Shadow the Hedgehog Skin Fortnite Item Shop Bundle (TBA) Knuckles Skin Fortnite Item Shop Bundle (TBA)

All Sonic Fortnite Bundle Cosmetics

Screenshot: Epic Games

There will reportedly be two Sonic Fortnite bundles sold in the Item Shop starting on August 20 that include three skins. As we mentioned above, players can get the Sonic skin through the Battle Pass. However, Dr. Eggman, Shadow the Hedgehog, and Knuckles will be available through separate bundle purchases.

According to dataminers, the Fortnite Sonic bundles will feature multiple cosmetic items, including pickaxes, back bling, Kicks, emotes, instruments, and a wrap. Here is everything reportedly included in each bundle:

Shadow and Knuckles Fortnite Bundle

Screenshot: Epic Games

Shadow the Hedgehog Skin

Knuckles Skin

Two Back Blings

Two Pickaxes

Two Kicks

One Emote

Two Instruments

One Wrap

Dr. Eggman Fortnite Bundle

Screenshot: Epic Games

Dr. Eggman Skin

One Back Bling

One Pickaxe

One Emote

One Instrument

How Much Will the Sonic Fortnite Skins Cost?

Screenshot: Epic Games

At the time of writing, Epic Games has not revealed how much the Sonic Fortnite skins or bundles will cost. It’s hard to predict a cost, as this is the first major Item Shop bundle of the Fortnite Override season, and it is packed with many cosmetic items.

Epic Games also typically doesn’t confirm prices before an outfit enters the Item Shop. However, we would expect the individual Sonic skins to cost at least 1,500 V-Bucks, with the complete bundles selling for considerably more.

Thankfully, players won’t have to wait much longer to find out. The Sonic Fortnite skins and bundles are expected to enter the Item Shop on August 20 once Chapter 7 Season 4 starts. Just keep in mind that these bundle details come from datamined files and could still change before the crossover officially goes live.