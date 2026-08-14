Sonic Fortnite Collab Reveals Tails Sidekick for Chapter 7 Season 4

Epic Games has revealed more details about the Sonic Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 collab, including a Tails Sidekick. Players will be able to get Sonic’s flying fox companion when Fortnite Override launches on August 20.

Tails Sidekick Confirmed for Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has confirmed that Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 will feature a Sonic Tails Sidekick. The reveal was a bit of a surprise to fans, as a Sonic Fortnite collab had already been announced in a previous Fortnite Override trailer. However, it now appears that the SEGA crossover will be heavily featured throughout the upcoming season.

Videos by VICE

The new Sonic Fortnite Override teaser released today shows Peely traveling through the Green Hill Zone POI. Classic Sonic music then begins playing before we see Tails’ iconic twin tails spinning as the player flies across the map. It’s currently unclear whether this is a hint at a new Tails item or a Chapter 7 Season 4 traversal mechanic.

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However, the official Sonic social media account confirmed that a Tails Sidekick will be featured in the upcoming Fortnite Override season. Here is what the account wrote after the teaser trailer went live: “That’s one trusty Fortnite sidekick… You wanna fly high, Tails?”

All Sonic Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Features Revealed So Far

Screenshot: Epic Games, SEGA

As of the time of writing, Sonic skins have not yet been confirmed for Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4. The first Sonic Fortnite teaser appeared to reveal a Spindash or running item that lets players move like Sonic. Today’s trailer also seems to show a Tails hovering or flying ability.

That said, here is everything revealed for the Sonic Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 collab so far:

Sonic Spindash Ability

Screenshot: Epic Games

Tails Sidekick and Hovering Ability

Screenshot: Epic Games

Green Hill Zone POI

Screenshot: Epic Games

Dr. Eggman Clouds

Screenshot: Epic Games

Based on how Epic Games has been releasing its Fortnite Override teasers, we will likely get another Sonic trailer before Chapter 7 Season 4 launches on August 20. Perhaps the next reveal will finally confirm whether a Sonic skin is also being added to Fortnite.