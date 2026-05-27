Sonic Frontiers Definitive Edition Features Leaked for Nintendo Switch 2

A new leak has reportedly revealed the features of Sonic Frontiers Definitive Edition. The Nintendo Switch 2 port is rumored to include DLC and improved performance on the Nintendo handheld.

Sonic Frontiers Definitive Edition DLC and Performance Upgrades Leaked

Screenshot: SEGA

A Sonic Frontiers Definitive Edition for Switch 2 was . However, we now have additional details about what the expanded port will actually include. According to a new report from billbil-kun, the Sonic Frontiers Definitive Edition will feature boosted performance and visuals on the Nintendo Switch 2. But it will also include all DLC.

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Here is everything reportedly included in the Sonic Frontiers Definitive Edition on Switch 2 (courtesy of billbil-kun):

Reportedly the most complete version of the game, bundling post-launch updates, DLC, and gameplay improvements released since 2022.

Expected to include content and bonuses previously exclusive to the Deluxe Edition.

The Switch 2 version is rumored to feature improved performance and upgraded visuals.

Faster loading times are also expected, addressing technical issues seen on the original Nintendo Switch release.

The upgraded edition could offer a smoother overall experience compared to the 2022 launch version.

Screenshot: SEGA

According to leaks, the Sonic Frontiers Definitive Edition on Switch 2 release date is Tuesday, June 23, 2026. However, billbil-kun also confirmed that the game’s price will only be $49.99. While I know it’s technically a 2022 title, that feels like a steal given the amount of bonus content and performance upgrades it will reportedly have.

Collectors will also be happy, as it’s reported that the new Sonic Frontiers port will also get a physical release on Nintendo Switch 2. Although it’s unclear whether this will be a Game-Key Card or whether it will be $59. Regardless, it sounds like SEGA is going to go all out to push this new version of the beloved open-world Sonic title on Switch 2.

Finally, many players are wondering if the Definitive Edition will include new content. While there have been rumors of a new island, this is pure speculation. Based on leaks and reports, it appears the Definitive Edition will mostly just include all previous DLC content and receive a performance update.

Screenshot: SEGA

For example, the PS5 edition has been rumored to get PS5 Pro features. So if you are getting this on Switch 2, it will mainly address the performance issues that were present in the original Nintendo Switch launch back in 2022.