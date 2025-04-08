‘Sonic Rumble’, AKA The ‘Fall Guys’ Sonic Game, Comes Out Soon, and I Will Fight My Friends To Play It With Me

The idea of a Sonic the Hedgehog battle royale sounds miserable. But when it’s cute, bubbly, and looks more than a little bit like Fall Guys, I may be slightly more interested. Sure, it brings absolutely nothing new to the table, and I hate to admit it will likely shut down before the end of the year. But these next six months will be insufferable for the folks I work with. I need to play Sonic Rumble, and I need to play it now. And they’re coming along with me for the ride, come hell or high water.

It’s Almost Time for ‘Sonic Rumble’, and I’m Cautiously Optimistic About This One

Okay, let’s get all the cards on the table first. Fall Guys-esque minigames, adorable art, and plenty of characters to choose from. It all sounds like it could be great, right? Even though the initial gameplay we’ve seen, admittedly, does look a little rough. Sonic Rumble looks like it has the potential to be that fun little party game that we all jump into every once in a while, much like Fall Guys offers us to this day. And while they’ve got many years under their belts, Sonic has that SEGA money, so I’m hoping that we’ll see even more improvements before the full release on May 8th, 2025.

But most importantly, it’s free to play. With the Waypoint Squad expanding, the less we have to spend on video games, the better. We’ve already been discussing taking baby steps into games like LEGO Brick Life in Fortnite. Especially now that we’ve seen that we can handle the pressure of doing something like, I don’t know, running a farm together in Farming Simulator 25. So, the idea of taking our foot off the gas and spending some time goofing off as Sonic and pals in Sonic Rumble has a certain ring to it. Heh, ring.

I’m hoping for good things here. But even if Sonic Rumble doesn’t hit the atmospheric highs of something like Sonic x Shadow: Generations? It should still be good for a few laughs. I already call Big the Cat, though. I’m putting that in stone before it launches.