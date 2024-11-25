‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ Has a Fresh Trailer, and I’m Really Excited

Fun fact about me: I absolutely went to the movies to see the first Sonic the Hedgehog film ready to roast it for being awful. Everyone remembers the now-infamous “Ugly Sonic.” However, the movie wound up being one of my favorites of 2020! Granted, Jim Carrey carries the bulk of it, but I digress. Finally, we’ve been blessed with a new trailer for the third movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 3!

I say I don’t like Sonic the Hedgehog as a character and that I don’t rock with the games. Yet, I’m excited to see Gerald Robotnik. Which is a deep cut I’m not ashamed to be fully aware of. Also, seeing Shadow again is always a treat. Indeed, watching Sonic and Shadow clash at the end made me feel like a kid again — I won’t even try to hide it.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is shaping up to be the best movie in the trilogy so far! Overall, the first Sonic the Hedgehog? Genuinely outstanding! Sonic the Hedgehog 2? It was good! Didn’t quite hit the highs of the first movie, but I still had a great time! From everything we’ve seen of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, though? It’ll certainly be well worth the trip to the movies!

Image: Paramount Pictures

‘Sonic the hedgehog 3’ will speed into theaters soon

On December 20, 2024, best believe I’m pushing children aside to watch the movie! Now, after this one? I want them to get real crazy with the lore. I want a Sonic the Hedgehog 3 post-credits scene to feature a bank robbery. Pandemonium, people running around screaming, complete chaos. A nearby wall crumbles, revealing three figures. The main mysterious figure lowers his balaclava, revealing: Vector the Crocodile. Holding one of those comically big money bags you only see in retro cartoons!

He’s trailed by a hesitant Charmy the Bee and an apathetic Espio the… …what the heck is Espio anyway? A live fact-check says he’s a chameleon! Okay! That’s fine! Anyway, they need the money for reasons, and Sonic and the gang have to stop their crime spree! I don’t know, a slightly smaller-scale Sonic the Hedgehog heist movie is something I’d watch immediately. No questions asked. Also, ignore the fact that I know Vector, Espio, Charmy, Cream and Cheese, Big the Cat, Silver, and many other characters. I promise I hate the IP. Yep. Can’t stand it.