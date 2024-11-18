sonic-the-hedgehog-is-canonically-homeless

Here’s a fun fact about beloved video game icon Sonic the Hedgehog that is delightful and heartwarming: he’s homeless! Canonically speaking, Sonic The Hedgehog does not have a permanent home. No mailing address to send him a letter or a place where he can get his Amazon deliveries. All of this was confirmed by Chris Hernandez, Sonic the Hedgehog lore manager over at Sega.

The reason we’re even talking about this right now is because of a misprint in a Sonic The Hedgehog comic that said “Sonic lives in the Green Hill Zone, the first level of the original game.” Fans online thought that was a little weird because they always just assumed Sonic was a drifter who moved from land to land, refusing to be locked down to one address. If you could run as fast as he could would you want to be locked into one place? If you were capable of flight, would you want to live in a cage?

Videos by VICE

Just because Sonic has long been associated with Green Hill Zone, the iconic first level of the first Sonic the Hedgehog game released for the Sega Genesis back in 1991 doesn’t mean that was his home. We can retroactively look at Green Hill Zone is just one of his many stops along the way and his journeyman life. Give that hedgehog an acoustic guitar and one of those harmonicas on a rig that keeps it suspended over his mouth and you’ve got the world’s fastest Bob Dylan — vagabond, a tramp, who just wants to collect rings, eat chili dogs, and occasionally defeat mad scientists.

If you’re one of the 409,000 people who watched a YouTube video from the official Sonic The Hedgehog YouTube channel, then none of this would be a surprise to you. In a video titled “TailsTube #4 (feat. Amy Rose)” the Sonic character Amy Rose answered a fan question about where Sonic calls home. She flat-out says, with a laugh, “I don’t think Sonic has a home. I think he just travels the world nonstop and camps out wherever he needs to take a break.”

Sonic is just the free spirit wandering the world without a spouse or kids weighing him down.