Sonic x Fortnite Collaboration Leaked, Full Crossover With Skins Rumored

A second Sonic x Fortnite collaboration has been leaked by dataminers. According to insiders, the upcoming crossover is reportedly a full collab that will feature skins from the popular SEGA franchise.

Sonic Fortnite Collaboration Leaked

Screenshot: Epic Games, SEGA

Back in September 2025, some players were disappointed in the first Sonic Fortnite collaboration, as it only contained kicks (shoes) and vehicle decals. However, SEGA fans who were not fully satisfied by the crossover might be in luck, as a new leak claims there is more Sonic the Hedgehog content coming to the Epic Games battle royale in the future.

According to infamous dataminer AdiraFNInfo, a full Sonic x Fortnite collaboration is in the works. While the insider stops short of confirming the crossover will have skins, they strongly hint that it’s likely possible. “SONIC x FORTNITE: A full collab with Sonic is in development and will come to Fortnite! The collab will likely be skins, NOT pets.” The most important thing in this leak is that the Sonic Fortnite crossover is reportedly not going to be “sidekicks.”

Screenshot: X @AdiraFNInfo

For example, the recent SpongeBob SquarePants Fortnite collaboration that released in December didn’t have skins from the animated show. Instead, SpongeBob was only available as a pet. So we might have a chance to actually play as Sonic the Hedgehog in the battle royale? Personally, I would kill to be able to hit the Griddy with Shadow the Hedgehog. But hey, that’s just me.

Will Fortnite Sonic Skins Be Announced in February 2026?

Screenshot: SEGA

At the time of writing, there isn’t much information we know about the rumored Sonic x Fortnite crossover. Unfortunately, the leak was pretty brief and just stated that a “full collab” was in the works. When asked if we had a potential date for the skins, AdiraFNInfo said they didn’t have an updates about it. “There is no info on dates yet, sorry. This is the only info now.”

However, some fans have speculated that we might get an announcement in February 2026. Why? Well, there are rumors of SEGA hosting a potential livestream to celebrate Sonic’s 35th anniversary this year. This is pure speculation, though, as the Japanese publisher has not confirmed that they will be hosting any event. Although, given that it’s the anniversary for the franchise, it wouldn’t be too surprising.

Which Sonic Characters Could Come to Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games, SEGA

Finally, we don’t have any hints as to which Sonic Fortnite skins will be coming to the battle royale, assuming this leak is real. I think it would be safe to say that we would, at the very least, get Sonic and Tails.

But again, I really hope we get a Shadow the Hedgehog cosmetic of some sort. I would also love it if we could get an emote using the running sound effect and music from the original Sonic games. Although, I would honestly be happy with anything, even if we just get a single skin or weapon wrap.