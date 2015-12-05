Sonns Shares Video For “Teacher,” Discusses Its Origins

Sonns, the solo project of LA-based producer Alexandre Mouracade recently released the excellent EP “Teacher” on Kompakt. Now, the LA-based producer has shared the official video for the titular track — a montage of fiery sunrises and California flora juxtaposed with flashes of club and street lights. Tying it all together is singer Tobias Buch whose washed out, ghostly figure guides the viewer with sultry vocalized imagery of long, dreamy nights, intoning the mantra-like chorus: “reach out when the morning comes.”

“The song at its root is about how we’re all students,” Mouracade wrote in an email, “even when we teach someone, we learn something new.”

But it was a morning sunrise that, Mouracade says, inspired Buch’s lyrics:”The morning signifies a new beginning, a subtle dream state you might still be in after a deep sleep or long night — those can be some of the clearest and most inspiring moments in someone’s life. Tobias was holding his new-born daughter River on the beaches of Big Sur gazing at the horizon. The lyrics came to fruition in that moment.”

The video was directed by filmmaker and artist Daniel Pinci, who once frequented a clothing store owned by Mouracade. “Daniel took my initial concepts and ran with them, injecting a moodiness and nostalgia that allowed the video to tell a story of its own.”

Buch and Mouracade, who have uprooted from Europe and settled in LA, originally collaborated on Sonns’s track “On My Mind” (where Buch was credited as Red Barron). The two are currently working on an album for Kompakt.