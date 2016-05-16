Sonny & the Sunsets Premiere Politically Charged “White Cops on Trial”

San Francisco-based Sonny Smith is a musician who’s been making catchy indie rock for over the last decade, and on May 27, his band Sonny & the Sunsets will release Moods Baby Moods. Ahead of its release, though, the group has shared a politically-charged song called “White Cops on Trial,” which is a punchy track that shamelessly tackles the song’s subject.

Of the track, Smith has this to say: “We’ve all been watching acquittal after acquittal of police officers for the killings of black and brown people. Here in SF the Frisco 5 are on hunger strike outside SFPD (Mission station), calling for resignation of the SF police Chief Suhr over the police assasinations of Alex Nieto, Mario Woods, Amilcar Perez-Lopez and Louis Gongora. There’s been a lot of positive resistance to the powers that be in this city, and our old racist system, so this song just came out of taking interest in what’s happening now.”

Videos by VICE

Stream “White Cops on Trial” below, and pre-order Moods Baby Moods on Polyvinyl here.

Sonny & the Sunsets on tour:

06/04 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

06/15 – Vancouver, BC – Psych Night @ Baltimore Cabaret

06/16 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern

06/17 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

06/18 – Eugene, OR – Hi Fi Music Hall

06/19 – Guerneville, CA – Deathstock

06/23 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo

06/24 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

06/25 – Visalia, CA – Cellar Door

07/07 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle

07/08 – Cincinnati, OH – MOTR

07/09 – Cleveland, OH – Happy Dog

07/12 – Somerville, MA – ONCE Ballroom

07/13 – New Haven, CT – BAR

07/14 – Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie

07/15 – Brooklyn, NY – Baby’s All Right

07/16 – Charlottesville, VA – The Southern

07/17 – Carolina Beach, NC – Ocean Grill and Tiki Bar

07/19 – Knoxville, TN – Pilot Light

07/20 – Louisville, KY – Zanzibar

07/21 – Indianapolis, IN – The Hi Fi

07/22 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Tip Top

07/23 – Ferndale, MI – The Magic Bag

07/24 – Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups