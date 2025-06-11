The Sonos Ace Gets a Free Update to Go With a Big Sale Price

It’s been just over a year since Sonos launched its Ace headphones, moving from the home theater space into the personal audio space. Not only did Sonos just announce that a free software update is adding a rash of new and improved features, but the Ace also just went on sale for $120 off.

The new updates pack several of Sonos surround system tech and integrations into the Ace, and best of all you don’t have to pay a single cent for any of them.

Videos by VICE

Judging from the spiffy name, Sonos seems most excited about introducing TrueCinema to the Ace. As they put it, “TrueCinema technology understands the dynamics of your space, acoustically treats it, and makes it sound like you have a beautifully tuned 3D audio system right in your headphones.”

Adding to the list of upgrades, TV Audio Swap now lets two people listen to the same TV audio in sync, as long as each of them is listening through their own pair of Sonos Ace headphones that are connected wirelessly to a Sonos soundbar.

The Ace has active noise cancellation (ANC), which uses software to detect unwanted noise in your surroundings and then play targeted sound waves to cancel it out. That’s the layman’s explanation, anyway. Sonos has updated the Ace’s ANC so that now it’ll adapt to your hair, glasses, and hats by detecting whether any of these cause “sound leaks” by interfering with the seal of the ear cups to your head.

Also, when ANC is enabled, phone calls while wearing the Ace will now allow you to hear just a bit of your own voice while talking. Anyone who’s ever gotten a bunch of funny looks because they’ve unintentionally been shouting while on a call will appreciate that one. Not that that’s ever been me. No, not at all…