So, No Good Audio on Your TV? Say Yes to a Sonos Arc Black Friday Deal

Does the dialogue on your fancy, new, big-screen TV sound like an asthmatic coughing into a trash can? Your TV’s speakers aren’t up to snuff. Even if you’ve picked up a premium monster of a TV, you’re doing it a disservice if you’re making its audio flow out of inferior speakers.

Get yourself a soundbar, at least. The Sonos Arc is $200 off right now, and for $700 it’s on the podium as far as the best audio you can buy for that money.

You don’t need a surround system, necessarily. One can be great, but there are reasons a person may want something better than the TV’s speakers without forking over the dough and space for surround sound.

Or maybe the monster truck equivalent of a surround sound system would get you evicted or beaten up by your neighbors if you share walls, ceilings, or floors with them. That’s where the Arc soundbar comes in.

Compatible with Dolby Atmos, its upward firing speakers make sound seem to come from more directions than a typical soundbar. “The sound that emanates from this device is rich and clear, and seems to come from everywhere! Channel clarity is fantastic…” writes one customer.

Three tweeters and eight mid-woofers round out this 11-speaker soundbar. Via the Sonos iOS app, you can tune the Arc to analyze the dimensions of your room to fine-tune the speaker performance specifically for the room it’s in. Still, we wish there was an Android app.

“Weighing in at almost 14 pounds, this soundbar and all its components exude quality,” says another customer, regarding the build quality of the Arc. You can also control it with the built-in Amazon Alexa.

Sonos commits to supporting its products for at least five years after they stop selling them. We don’t see any signs yet that the Arc is nigh for being discontinued, but even if it happened tomorrow you’d still have Sonos’ product support.

Deals on Arcs have been few and far between in the four years since Sonos released it. So why now, on this Black Friday of all Black Fridays? Sonos just released its successor, the Arc Ultra on October 29, 2024, and it comes with an ultra price tag at $1,000.

We’ve just begun testing the Arc Ultra and will have a review up shortly. We feel confident, though, saying that at the Arc’s full retail price of $900, you should just pony up for the Arc Ultra. But a Black Friday deal of $200 off for the Arc changes the equation.

The Arc remains a stellar soundbar, though, and at $700 it’s an enticing proposition for somebody who wants to significantly upgrade the sound of their TV’s stock audio in an intuitive package that pairs well with the major names of home entertainment.