Sonos Arc (and Arc Ultra) Wall Mount Back in Stock. Finally.

I’d wager that there are an awful lot of Sonos Arc and Arc Ultra soundbars just sitting around on boxes and coffee tables, waiting for the day when their owners could mount them under the TVs where they belong.

The $80 Sonos wall mount’s conspicuously constant “out of stock” status at retailers, even on Sonos’ own website, spurred me to wonder this past June, “Why Is the Sonos Arc Ultra Wall Mount So Hard to Find?”

In the past few days, it’s come back into stock. Finally. I wouldn’t wait long to snag one if I were you, though.

This Sonos Soundbar is finally back in stock

As of right now, the mount is only available at Sonos’ own website. It isn’t on Amazon or Walmart.

At Best Buy, after being put on clearance a few months ago, it’s sold out. The only available examples are a dwindling supply of open-box mounts going for just a few bucks less than a new one costs.

Best Buy doesn’t list a restock date or backorder details, and they’ve removed most of the product page’s details, meaning I wouldn’t necessarily count on them restocking it anytime soon.

B&H Photo Video lists it as temporarily out of stock, having sold through its limited selection since late June, when it was one of the very few retailers with any on hand. There’s an expected ship date of August 18, though.

When a retailer gets specific with an exact shipping date, rather than a more vague month (such as Adorama’s “expected availability: October 2025″), you can more or less count on them having the product available by then, or close to it.

If Sonos and B&H Photo Video sell through their stock of Sonos wall mounts by the time you read this, and if you don’t feel like waiting for Adorama’s expected October availability, consider the Sanus wall mount for the Arc and Arc Ultra.

Sanus makes high-quality soundbar (and TV) mounts that I’ve used for years. They’re as solid as anything I’ve seen from a device manufacturer. Just don’t expect to save any money by going third-party, because the Sanus mount is the same price as the Sonos one.