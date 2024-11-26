Sonos Knows Sound. Buy Into the Cult With These Black Friday Deals

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sonos has an element of the type of cultish halo that normally surrounds larger tech companies, such as Apple or—well, mostly Apple. Premium-priced across the board, sleek. Like with Apple, you don’t get Sonos anything for cheap, but you can get one on a deal.

Right now prices have fallen by hundreds of dollars on a number of their best sellers. Here are our top 10, from Bluetooth speakers to soundbars to headphones.

quick look at the best sonos deals

arc soundbar for $699 ($200 off)

Sonos just released the Arc’s successor, the Arc Ultra, which costs a cool $1,000. We have a review forthcoming, but the Arc remains a good deal for those who want a massive upgrade in sound from their TV’s integrated speakers but don’t want to spend four figures.

Now that it’s $200 off for Black Friday, it’s an even better deal. Compatible with Dolby Atmos, its upward firing speakers make sound seem to come from more directions than a typical soundbar, and you can control it with the built-in Amazon Alexa.

sub mini subwoofer for $343 (20% off)

Subwoofers complement soundbars to the extent that many audiophiles believe a sound system isn’t complete without one. This subwoofer is semi-wireless, meaning that you have to plug it into a wall outlet for power (obviously), but it connects to your soundbar wirelessly.

If you don’t want to break the bank (or your walls), take a look at this apartment-friendly subwoofer from Sonos. It doesn’t put out the powerful bass of the larger Sonos Sub 4, but people who share walls, ceilings, and floors with neighbors likely can’t take advantage of the latter.

sub 4 subwoofer for $379 (15% off)

Hot off the speaker press (is that a thing? I’m making it a thing), the Sonos Sub 4 was only just released on October 29, 2024 and now it’s already on sale for a respectable 15% off, equaling $120 in savings.

You like big bass? You’ll find it here in this thunder box of a subwoofer that connects wirelessly to your soundbar, so the only cord you have to run is to the power outlet.

The internal speaker hardware is largely the same as the Sub 4, but Sonos upgraded the processing power, memory, and WiFi connectivity.

Ace Headphones for $349 ($150 off)

Not familiar with Sonos headphones? Hardly anyone is. The Ace, Sonos’ first pair of headphones, was only just released earlier this year, and now they’re already 30% off. Customers did the comfort and lightweight of Sonos’ first attempt at headphones.

Customers say they’re not as intuitive to use or the app as seamlessly functional as the Apple AirPods Max’s, but they say they’re very well built. You can eke 30 hours of listening with active noise cancellation enabled, and a three-minute charge nets three hours of battery life.

Roam 2 Bluetooth Speaker for $139 ($40 off)

Not much bigger than a tallboy can of beer, the Roam 2 pairs one tweeter with one midwoofer for a wireless speaker that can connect to devices over Bluetooth, WiFi, and Apple AirPlay 2.

It’s IP67 water-resistant so that you can take it to the pool or beach without worry. It’s able to run for up to 10 hours before its internal battery needs a recharge through the included USB-C cable. And oh yeah, best of all, it’s $40 off for Black Friday. That’s music to our ears.

Move 2 Bluetooth Speaker for $359 ($90 off)

The Move 2 includes (almost) all the capabilities of its smaller sibling, the Roam 2, including its ability to connect with devices over Bluetooth, WiFi, and Apple AirPlay 2, but in a larger, more powerful package with two tweeters and one midwoofer for bigger sound.

Its IP56 water resistance means it’s only protected against spray and not be submersed at all, unlike the Roam 2’s more water-resistant IP67 rating. But you get 24 hours of playback with the Move 2 versus 10 from the young’un. And hey, more big numbers you’ll like: It’s $90 off.

Beam Soundbar (Gen 2) for $369 ($130 off)

Does the idea of upgrading your TV’s audio from its tinny, teeny, tiny integrated speakers sound sweet as heaven to you, but even on sale the Arc’s price is like nails on a chalkboard? Or maybe you have a modest-sized TV for a modest-sized room.

The Beam is an upgrade to practically any TV’s speakers at a price more in line with the entry-level competition, especially when it’s $130 off. It’s still Dolby Atmos-compatible, exists with your TV’s remote, and packs four midwoofers alongside a tweeter.

Ray Soundbar for $169 ($110 off)

So you spent way, way too much on that sick, new TV and can only justify to yourself (or your spouse) one more modest expenditure. Anything to get away from those awful integrated speakers that come with any TV. Anything except paying serious money.

The Ray is Sonos’ entry-level soundbar. For sure, it’s an upgrade over a TV’s speakers. It might not knock the plaster off your walls, but it can get loud enough to be uncomfortable awesome. Its little package of two tweeters and two midwoofers is 40% off right now.

Era 100 Smart Speaker for $199 ($50 off)

You don’t need to connect ’em to your sound system or TV if you’re building out a home theater, or to each other if you simply want a stereo setup for jamming to music, but you do need to connect each Era 100 ($199; $50 off) to a wall outlet for power.

They’re versatile for the home, if not a portable speaker like the Roam 2 and Move 2. Control them with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Sonos Voice Control. Buy a pair as rear speakers, along with a Sonos soundbar and subwoofer, for multi-channel surround sound.

Era 300 Smart Speaker for $359 ($90 off)

Want the very best in Sonos surround sound? Step away from the Era 100 and up to the Era 300. More specifically, to two of them for use as rear speakers. These come with Dolby Atmos support (unlike the Era 100), and it has twice as many tweeters and midwoofers.

These are the speakers to get if you’re building the ultimate Sonos surround sound system, say, pairing an Arc soundbar with a Sub Mini 4 subwoofer. It too can be controlled by voice through Amazon Alexa or Sonos Voice Control, and each Era 300 is $90 off.