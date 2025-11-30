Sonos’ Cheaper Surround Sound Speakers Just Got Even Cheaper (For Now)

There aren’t all that many opportunities to pick up all the necessary components for a Sonos five-channel sound system when they’re all on sale. Over the past years, when I’ve looked—and I’ve kept a frequent eye on their street prices—it’s been one component or another, maybe a couple, that have an occasional sale price.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two of the few times of the year when you can pick up the whole bundle without paying retail price. We’ve got a post on the killer deal for a complete surround sound made of Sonos’ best speakers, but I get it; you’re saving $800 on that setup, but you’re still paying four figures.

Videos by VICE

Sonos’ budget sound system speakers, by comparison, aren’t all that budget in the grand scheme of things at their full retail prices. But those, too, are all on sale for Cyber Monday, and by joining those together, you can have quite the surround sound for just a tick (barely) over $1,000.

not cheap, but cheaper

Televisions, even the fanciest 4K ones with ludicrous price tags, all have cheap-sounding, tinny speakers that make shows’ dialogue and action sound like somebody playing through a transistor radio and into a bullhorn from five miles away.

Upgrading to a soundbar, at least, or a soundbar-and-subwoofer combo is the least you can do to massively improve your sound. Audiophiles will spring for the priciest of complicated systems that eschew the soundbar altogether, but you don’t need to go that far.

Even just a soundbar, a subwoofer, and a pair of rear speakers massively improve your listening experience. What’s the point of splashing out a bunch of cash for a big-screen, Dolby Vision, 4K TV and those expensive streaming subscriptions if you’re going to drag everything down with bad sound?

Check out our guide on how to join together all these disparate components into a surround sound system and use Sonos’ TruePlay setup process to tune the audio to your particular room.