Buy One Sony 4K TV, Get Another One Free

There’s an old saying that there’s no such thing as a free lunch, but that phrase was coined back in the day by some geezer who wasn’t around by the time 4K TVs came out. This is definitely a deal for a free 4K TV, which (checks notes) is better than a free lunch.

Now, Sony is running a deal (which you can also find at Amazon) that if you buy a Sony Bravia 8 II 65″ QD-OLED TV, they’ll throw in a Sony X77L 55″ 4K HDR LED TV for free. I don’t often see BOGO (buy one, get one) TV deals. Not at all.

the details

While the Bravia is a swanky, new 2025 model TV, the X77L is a 2023 model TV. It’s not an awful deal, though. TVs have largely become a mature product, and changes from year to year are not nearly as pronounced as they were when 4K was only just rolling out, or before that, when 1080p high definition was becoming a thing.

The X77L normally sells for $590, and even at its cheapest, I’ve never seen it dip lower than $478. That’s a damn good TV that you get for free, as long as you were already in the market for a premium, big-screen TV like the Bravia.

And don’t forget that the X77L is a 55″ TV. It’s no small daisy that you’d plant in your kid’s room as a sort of, “Well, what do I do with this?” move. It’s a fair-sized screen, unlike the majority of the (admittedly rare) BOGO TV deals I’ve seen in the past, which tend to throw in a 35-incher as the freebie.

For a medium room, 55″ is perfect. Stick the 65″ Bravia in your favorite TV room, and then plop the 55″ X77L into a loft, bonus room, or bedroom.

Amazon itself gives the following directions to get the bundle deal:

“Use the Qualifying item(s) filter to view and add 1 item to cart. “Use the Benefit item(s) filter to view and add 1 Benefit item to your cart. “Your free Benefit item will be applied at checkout.”

It was too wonky and bothersome to work for me. Just navigate to this page to see the deal and add the whole thing, kit and caboodle, to your cart without being sent down a nightmare scavenger hunt.