Sony Adds Age Verification to Some PlayStation Online Features

Sony Interactive Entertainment is laying the groundwork for age verification requirements in select regions that will be needed for players to access some of the PlayStation ecosystem’s primary communication features.

Sony Is Adding Age Verification Requirements for Communication Features

Screenshot: PlayStation

A handful of users on the ResetEra forum reported today that they received an email explaining that age verification would be coming to PlayStation later this year for communication features.

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At this time, it sounds like only users in the UK and Ireland have reported receipt of this email, so the change in policy is likely specific to those regions. Some other commenters in the thread noted that Xbox implemented a similar requirement about six months ago.

The message explains that although users will still be able to access other PlayStation services like games, trophies, and the store without age verification, communications features specifically would no longer be available until the verification is complete once the change goes into effect.

Here is a look at the full text from the email:

“Verify your age to keep using communication features

At Sony Interactive Entertainment, we are committed to creating safe, age-appropriate experiences for players and families while respecting privacy and giving players and parents meaningful control over their gaming experience.

As part of our compliance with global regulations, you’ll need to verify your age later this year to continue using PlayStation® communication features, such as messages and voice chat. You will still be able to access other PlayStation services, like games, trophies, and the Store, if you do not verify your age.

This is a one-time check and usually takes just a few minutes. Completing it ahead of time will help you continue accessing communication features when you want to use them.

Begin age verification now by clicking the button below, or by scanning the QR code.”

Players in the UK and Ireland can at least rest assured that the verification is a one-time check that only takes a few minutes. Hopefully this requirement doesn’t cause any kind of lengthy disruption for gamers in those areas.

Players who are ready to complete this verification process will first need to get through the website, which seems to be slammed this afternoon. When they do login, they’ll be able to set up facial recognition, ID, or phone number to complete the verification process.

Sony Interactive Entertainment plans to start enforcing the new age verification requirements in select regions starting later in 2026.