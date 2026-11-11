Sony Announces the End of the PlayStation Plus App on PC

Sony announced a huge lineup of exciting additions to the PlayStation Plus game catalog this week, but also revealed that the PlayStation Plus app on PC perk is being retired.

PlayStation Plus App on PC Is Finished After December 10, 2026

Screenshot: Sony

PlayStation Plus members have a lot of subscriber perks to enjoy, but one of those is going to be going away in a few weeks. A new announcement from Sony confirms that the PlayStation Plus app on PC is not being used many very many gamers and that it is no longer going to be supported.

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The announcement explained that from December 10, Sony will be retiring the PlayStation Plus app on PC. The update went on to provide some of the thinking behind this change:

“PlayStation believes in providing high-quality experiences to our players, and we regularly review offerings to ensure we are focusing on experiences our members value most. With a very small number of eligible PlayStation Plus Premium members (less than 0.4%) using the PlayStation Plus app on PC, making this change allows us to focus on enhancing high-quality experiences that more of our members want to use. As a result, the PlayStation Plus cloud streaming app on PC will no longer be available.”

This change does not affect PlayStation Plus memberships or benefits available on PS5 and PS4 consoles.

This change does seem to align with the larger rumored strategy that Sony is pulling back from gaming on PC and trying to keep subscribers and console owners engaged primarily in the PS5 and PS5 Pro console ecosystem instead.

Given the small percentage of users, this change is unlikely to cause much of an uproar from the community, but it will be interesting to see if subscribers miss this perk once it is gone.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Sony and PlayStation Plus news and updates.