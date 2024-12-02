Sony Did the Ultimate PlayStation Nostalgia Trick, and I Love It

I’m going to try my best to not be too sentimental here, but no promises! So, PlayStation celebrated its 30th anniversary today (December 2, 2024). Sony being Sony, they decided to honor one of the most historic video game console dynasties with a trailer that absolutely broke me.

Additionally, right now, on your PlayStation 5, you can choose to change the console’s startup animation and audio to reflect any generation of PlayStation! It’s a small thing, but if you’re younger, you don’t understand the feeling of booting up the original PlayStation when it released.

I owned an SNES, but I was a little too young to appreciate it. Then, I got the PlayStation for Christmas, and the world was never the same. Spyro the Dragon. Crash Bandicoot. Ape Escape. Brave Fencer Musashi. Wild 9. Blasto. Croc: Legend of the Gobbos. All those classic demo discs with the games you know you were too broke to actually buy. The PlayStation was my life for the longest time!

PlayStation won the console war of my heart

Yes, many of those franchises have been, uh… discontinued. But bar for bar? It’s hard to contend with the good ol’ Sony days! Let’s see how Reddit felt about the emergence of the classic PlayStation nods!

“I could have broken my neck with how quick I looked at my screen when it rebooted,” one Reddit user stated. Unfortunately, I was working when the update went live. So, regrettably, I wasn’t honored with the surprise of hearing that iconic PlayStation One startup sound. But, hey, I’ll be just as excited when I boot that bad boy up and hear it after I’m done!

“It’s just too bad that it’s for a limited time. They really aughtta keep the og start up screen on as default every time the ps5 turns on. Or have ps2 or ps3 start up screen.” Yeah, the themes are for a limited time only. …Sony, please. Make it permanent! The legacy of the console deserves to live on for as long as possible! Plus, maybe it’ll inspire folks to buy the PlayStation 5 Pro. Would you like that, Sony?