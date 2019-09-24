Sony Drops First Look at ‘Last of Us II’ With Violent Gameplay Trailer

Five years ago, Joe and Ellie walked through the apocalypse and into our hearts with the cinematic The Last of Us. Developer Naughty Dog’s tale of survival and parenting in a post-apocalyptic world beset by bandits, freedom fighters, and moldy zombies told a heartbreaking story and left everyone wanting more, despite an ending that seemed pretty final. During PlayStation’s State of Play event today, the company delivered new gameplay footage and dropped the release date for the game’s sequel.



The trailer focused on Ellie’s motivations and gave us our first glimpse of the cordyceps zombies that ruined the world. In The Last of Us II, it looks like Ellie is out for revenge against a group of humans. And it’s violent. Incredibly violent.

The Last of Us Part II launches on February 21, 2020 on PlayStation 4.