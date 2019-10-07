Sony ends Facebook integration on PlayStation 4.

The PlayStation 4 controller has a magic button that lets users share videos and pictures of their exploits direct to social media. After today, that button will see a little less use. Sony announced that it’s ending Facebook integration on the PlayStation 4.

“Starting on October 7th, Facebook integration will no longer be supported on PS4,” Ask PlayStation, Sony’s official support handle, said on Twitter. “This includes Facebook’s share features and friend finder features.”

In a blog post detailing the changes, Sony explained that the PS4’s share features will largely remain the same, “except Facebook will no longer be offered as a destination to share screenshots, videos, music, trophy details, or links to gameplay broadcasts.”

Users will no longer be able to link their Facebook account to their PSN account, which also means they won’t be able to share friends lists between the platforms. Pictures imported from Facebook will also disappear. “We recommend selecting a new picture for PlayStation friends to identify you,” said the company.

The Nintendo Switch still has Facebook integration.

Sony did not immediately respond to a request for comment.