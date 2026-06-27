Sony Gives GTA 6 a Special Treatment That Even PlayStation Games Don’t Get

The upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto 6 is dominating the video game industry. Pre-orders for GTA 6 are live how and the game is getting a very special promotion from Sony.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Takes Over the PS5 Home Screen

GTA 6 is now the first thing you see when you boot up your PS5, they made an entirely new UI for this, insane. pic.twitter.com/xmz8h6RLzI — Synth Potato🥔 (@SynthPotato) June 24, 2026

Sony Interactive Entertainment is going all out to collaborate with Rockstar Games and try to make sure that consumers see the PS5 and the PS5 Pro as the best place to play Grand Theft Auto VI. Beyond the usual posts touting the DualSense controller features and the PS5 Pro additional features, PlayStation is also putting GTA 6 front and center in the console experience.

Videos by VICE

A new update hit the PlayStation dashboard after GTA 6 pre-orders went live that features a splashy GTA 6 promo to appear as the welcome screen boots up. The giant “VI” appears as soon as the Welcome screen loads and then transitions to the game’ key art and gives players a call to action to View Game or Dismiss.

Players who navigate away from the Welcome screen to the PlayStation Store will also be met with a large Grand Theft Auto 6 promotion at the top of the store. Additionally, the mobile PS App was got an icon update to celebrate the GTA 6 color palette and style…

Umm… this how you know GTA 6 is big #gta6 pic.twitter.com/Fv0QVKwW2q — shliym (@shliymm) June 24, 2026

Both of these special GTA 6 promotions are very unique for PlayStation and gamers haven’t even seen first-party Sony games receive this sort of special treatment. It’s an eye-catching approach for sure and, if it proves to be successful and triggers more GTA 6 pre-orders on PS5, it would be interesting to see what other game’s rise to the level of importance to do this again.

In the coming months before GTA 6 launches, there will likely be a lot more details about the PS5 Pro enhancements for the game and other reasons why Sony believes PS5 is the best place for gamers to finally dive into the game. So far, pre-orders for the game on PS5 are outselling Xbox Series pre-orders, so things are off to a strong start for Sony.

Pre-orders kicked off on June 25 for the regular and Ultimate editions of the game. Purchases made before November 20 will also include the Vintage Vice City Pack, a collection of items inspired by Vice City’s neon-soaked past. Players who pre-order any edition on PlayStation Store will also receive a redeemable free month of GTA+.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Grand Theft Auto 6 news as the game’s launch window gets closer.

Grand Theft Auto 6 releases on November 19, 2026 for PS5 and Xbox Series consoles.