Sony Partners With Honda to Make PS4 and PS5 Playable Inside a New Car

Sony and Honda are teaming up to make the upcoming AFEELA the first Playstation-Integrated electric vehicle. Passengers will be able to play PS4 or PS5 games in the car via PS Remote Play.

PS Remote Play In The AFEELA

Play video

With the rise of electric vehicles, some auto manufacturers are ready to take luxury in-car entertainment to the next level. That seems to be Sony Honda Mobility Inc.’s plan with the gaming support available in the upcoming AFEELA.

Videos by VICE

The decked out entertainment system in the AFEELA is all set to become the world’s first vehicle to support PS Remote Play. This streaming feature allows players to remotely stream PlayStation games from their PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 consoles – as an in-car entertainment feature.

The AFEELA onboard PS Remote Play setup sounds like it will essentially function just like the PlayStation Portal. The main difference will be that gamers can use a full DualSense controller and the monitor built into the rear headrest or the ultra-wide panoramic dashboard display, rather than the PlayStation handheld device. Passengers in the front can only play while the car is parked or charging. The car is designed to pair with the DualSense natively via Bluetooth, so gamers can enjoy the full haptic feedback experience.

This functionality sounds like an awesome perk for gamers who have the kind of disposable income for this sort of high-end vehicle, but users will want to keep some of the shortcomings of PS Remote Play in mind as they are setting their expectations.

PS Remote Play Limitations

Screenshot: PlayStation

Gamers who own a PlayStation Portal are likely already familiar with PS Remote Play. The main catch with Remote Play is that it requires the gamer to have their console on back at home, so they can stream the gameplay from there. If the console is not on or if the connection is lost, then no games can be streamed.

Additionally, the fact that these games are streaming from the home console, rather than the cloud, means that there will definitely be speed limitations. Gamers will want to have their PlayStation console at home hardwired to the internet, rather than relying on WiFi. This setup is basically a requirement to get the PlayStation Portal to stream without constant disconnects and choppy graphics. The official requirements for the AFEELA PS Remote Play are 5Mbps minimum and 15Mbps recommended.

The AFEELA 1 will be the brand’s first production model. The EV is scheduled for deliveries California in 2026.