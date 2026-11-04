Sony Is Offering PlayStation Owners Up to $400 for Their Old PS5 Consoles. Here’s Everything We Know.

If you’re watching your PlayStation console gather dust, Sony may have a solution.

Online reports have highlighted an offer appearing in the PlayStation app that lets gamers trade in their PlayStation 5 for a payment sent directly to their bank account. So, how much could you get for trading in your console? Well, it depends.

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Those no longer interested in their standard PS5 and two (or more) controllers could earn up to $400. According to the original post on ResetEra, where poster Jay_Horror added screenshots of the offer, PlayStation is utilizing the website Back Market. So it looks like Back Market, not PlayStation or Sony, determines the trade-in terms.

Still, PlayStation says the trade-in process would be “simple and hassle-free” through Back Market, although the terms seen in the screenshot also stress that how much the user receives depends on a variety of factors. These include the console model, its condition, storage capacity, and any accessories included in the trade-in.

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Sony Wants Your Old PS5, and You Could Get Up to $400 in Cash

The offer also states that users would receive payment directly to their nominated bank account, which is the account they choose to provide. Rather than receiving credit in the PlayStation Store, they would receive funds they could use however they wish.

In the ResetEra post, one commenter wondered why Sony was making this offer in the first place. Another explained that a lot of hardware may just be sitting unused, and it could serve a new purpose by being resold to someone more interested in using it. Other posters pointed out that this is similar to what Microsoft did with Xbox consoles, and many affirmed that the move makes sense (along with potentially making cents for gamers who choose to trade in their console).

With prices for brand-new consoles on the rise, for both PlayStation and Xbox, it’s understandable that there should be an interest in refurbished consoles, especially those that are in good condition. And if they include at least two controllers, that’s not a bad bargain. With exciting new games like Phantom Control Zero, Control: Resonant, and The Blood of Dawnwalker now available, potential gamers might want an affordable option that gives them access to these titles.

The time of year could also matter. With the holiday season just around the corner, it makes sense that Sony would want a supply of consoles in good condition to resell to interested customers.