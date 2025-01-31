Sony Issues DCMA to ‘Bloodborne’ 60FPS Mod Creator, either as a Cruel Joke or a Sign That It Is Really About Persistence

While the masses still deal with AI-generated slop on the PlayStation Store, Sony seems to be a bit more worried about other things. Things like making beloved games like Bloodborne run at a higher framerate. Sure, you may have needed a modded PS5 to make this work, but people will do whatever is necessary to play their favorite games at a proper framerate. Is this a sign that Bloodborne news is on the horizon, or just Sony playing with our heartstrings once again?

Play video Video via Sony on YouTube Video via Sony on YouTube

I mean, We Are Coming up on the 10th Anniversary of ‘Bloodborne’, so Maybe Top Off That Copium

Lance McDonald originally released a patch for Bloodborne that made it playable at 60FPS on modded hardware. This means that players would need a “jailbroken” PlayStation 4 Pro or PlayStation 5 to make this happen. And, on the one hand, I could understand why Sony wouldn’t want something like that to happen. People could install other games from “alternate” sources. On the other hand, however, why did they suddenly DCMA this patch almost 4 years after its release?

On February 21st, 2021, I created and released a patch for Bloodborne which makes the game run at 60fps. Today I received a DMCA takedown notification on behalf of Sony Interactive Entertainment asking that I remove links to the patch I posted on the internet, so I've now done so — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon.bsky.social) 2025-01-31T15:22:45.431Z Post by Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon.bsky.social) on BlueSky

Lance McDonald was quick to respond to Sony, working cooperatively to remove any links to the patch that they created. While the link itself may be gone, its memory will never be forgotten. Lance also posted a YouTube video going into detail about how the creation of this patch came to be, as well as how it all works. He’s also covered a fair bit of cut content from many FromSoftware games, and also found the final secret for the much-loved NieR: Automata. Regardless, thousands of fans can thank Lance for his in-depth research and dedication to making Bloodborne even more amazing.

There are a few points to theorize about regarding the timing and everything it includes. We’re approaching the 10th anniversary of the beloved FromSoftware classic. Does this mean we can finally look forward to an official patch or remaster? Sony does love to play with the hearts of fans, as can be seen in the 30th Anniversary video where they show Bloodborne with the text “It’s About Persistence”. Could this be the first step toward it becoming ra eality? Probably not, but keep on holding out hope.