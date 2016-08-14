Sony Music Acquires Famed UK Label Ministry of Sound

The UK’s famed Ministry of Sound Recordings l has been acquired by Sony Music Entertainment UK Ltd. The label, formed from the Ministry of Sound nightclub in 1993, was an independent record label acquiring more than 70 million album sales worldwide. The Ministry of Sound label originally began as the Sound of Ministry label imprint with subsidiary labels including Data Records and Substance Records, among others.

In 2009, the labels were officially housed and consolidated under the name Ministry of Sound Recordings. Current or past artists on the label include DJ Fresh, Sigala, and Duke Dumont.

“I’m delighted we have found the right home to grow Ministry Of Sound Recordings at a global level while keeping its unique identity,” former CEO Lohan Presencer said. “Sony Music is a world-class company that understands our ethos of exceptional curation and developing young talent.”

