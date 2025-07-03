Sony’s Excellent Noise-Canceling Headphones Just Got Even Better

Don’t you love free upgrades? Sometimes I’m left thinking the upgrades are just overdue features that should’ve been included in the release in the first place. Other times it’s just a nice bonus.

Sony’s most recent firmware updates to the WH-1000XM6 and WF-1000XM5 are more of the latter. They include a few updates that make two devices, already strong contenders for the best of their respective classes, even easier to recommend.

For the WH-1000XM6 active noise cancelation over-the-ear headphones, the latest update is firmware version 2.0.2. For the WF-1000XM5 active noise cancelation earbuds, it’s firmware version 5.0.2.

The new features are more or less mirrored across both firmware updates for both devices. On each, you can specify three Bluetooth settings (on certain phones) to prioritize sound quality, prioritize a stable connection, or prioritize low latency.

Low latency means less lag, or less of a delay, between your streaming device and the audio that flows out of your headphones or earbuds. Both devices also get added services for Quick Access, which lets you use a single button press to play content in an app, and Scene Based Listening.

Scene Based Listening, as Sony puts it, “Provides a sound experience just tailored to you by sensing the current situation and scene such as walking, running and gym.” Last of all, the updates “enhance system software security features” and “improves general performance,” but Sony doesn’t go into detail.

The WH-1000XM6’s firmware update adds a few features that the earbuds don’t get, such as French, German, and Spanish to Voice Control’s list of supported languages, and moisture detection for the USB-C port, for all of y’all’s sweaty noggins. It also adds the poorly named “Capture Voice During a Phone Call” under Ambient Sound Control settings.

It makes it sound like a button for recording a call. It’s not. It means that the headphones’ microphone will pick up your voice as you’re speaking during a call and pipe it into your headphones so that you can hear your own voice.

If you’ve ever had a pair of noise-canceling headphones on and tried to talk during a call (or otherwise) and ended up inadvertently shouting your head off, being able to hear your own voice goes a long way toward keeping you from looking like a loud fool. That’s something we could all use a bit more of these days.